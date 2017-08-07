Garry A. Olson, 61, of Gleason, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Garry was born January 15, 1956, in Merrill, son of the late Walter and Janice (Baumbach) Olson. He married Mary Garihee on June 20, 1981. She survives. Garry had worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill for over 37 years. He was the union president for Teamsters Local 688. Garry enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle and horses. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching westerns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Olson of Gleason; three sons, Heath (Linda) Garihee of Merrill, Scott Olson of Gleason and David (Brittani) Olson of Merrill; two grandchildren Jacob Olson and Emily Olson; his niece, Dominique Olson; two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Marty) Anderson of Merrill and Barb (Bruce) Hinz of Elk Mound; one brother-in-law, John Garihee of Merrill; and his special aunts and uncle, Joan, Judy, Jeanne, Joyce and Carl. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Janice Olson.

A memorial service for Garry will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

