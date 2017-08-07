Elsa M. (Sundell) Higgins, age 87, of Merrill, died on August 3, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on March 2, 1930 to the late Erick Thorston and Helga (Bouquist) Sundell in Chicago, IL. Elsa attended and graduated from high school in Chicago, IL. She married Eugene D. Higgins on August 4, 1952 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1971.

Elsa retired from working with CAP (Community Action Program), helping people less fortunate than herself. Previously, she had worked in the bakery and was a student supervisor at the high school. Elsa was a loving woman that was a foster grandparent at the Boys School; she was always helping children in need. Elsa also worked in the Head Start program. She was very much a people person that enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Elsa is well-known for her Swedish pancakes and her Christmas Glugg. She was a kind soul that was always looking out for those that needed help; always seeing the best in others. Elsa showed her love through her cooking, she enjoyed cooking for special occasions and holidays. She is remembered as having a curious mind that was always searching for knowledge. Elsa enjoyed reading, mostly fiction, and was intrigued with learning facts about history. She will be sadly missed.

Elsa is survived by her daughter: Marian Ellen (David Burnett) Higgins of College Station / Matagorda, TX, brothers: Eric (Cherie) Hysing of Merrill and Edward Hysing of Costa Rica, daughter-in-law: Elaine Higgins of Key Largo, FL, 6 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and she was “Grandma Elsa” to countless others. She was preceded in death by her parents: Erick Thorston and Helga (Bouquist) Sundell, husband: Eugene D. Higgins, sons: Norman, Michael, Edward and David Higgins, grandson: David Higgins Jr., sisters: Marie Ingred Degner, Esther Schaffer and Ellen Lavelle and special friend: Leonard Duginski.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elsa will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Waid Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm and again on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10am until the time of Mass, at the church. Burial will be private.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with the arrangements.