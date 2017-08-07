Cynthia S. Erpelding, age 65, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Cindy was born September 17, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Eddie Sage and the late Beverly (Middlekauff) Sage. She married Wayne Erpelding on March 25, 1972, in Waterloo, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2005. Cindy was a homemaker most of her life. She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She had a loving spirit and kindness about her that will be sadly missed. Cindy loved to bake, sew and garden. She loved animals and traveling. She was an avid reader and loved to fly airplanes.

Cindy is survived by her children, Jennifer (Tim) Kautz, Julie Erpelding (Duff Gibbs) and Jeremy Erpelding; her grandchildren, Jordan Kautz (Erica Reyes), John Kautz, Lilly Erpelding and Amelia Gibbs; her step grandchildren, Stephanie Malone (Jackilyn) and Jennifer Malone; her step great-grandchild, Amerson Topel; her father, Eddie (Juanita) Sage; her sisters, Debbie Scoby (Dave Dawson), April Sage and Marianne Sage; her nieces, Barbara Scoby and Billie Jo (James) Schwartzkopf, and her nephew, Jeff Campbell. Cindy is further survived by her brothers-in-laws, Dennis (Sherri) Erpelding and Brian Erpelding; and her late husband, Wayne’s, nieces and nephews, Sara, Carla, Keith, Kevin, Deanna, Daniel, and Mindy. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Erpelding; and her mother, Beverly Ehlenfeldt.

A memorial service for Cindy will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Pastor Greg Laska will officiate. Burial of Cindy’s cremated remains will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Town of Birch. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

