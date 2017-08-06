VFW announces Frank Brown Scholarship winners

The Merrill VFW Auxiliary and Post 1638 local winners from the State of Wisconsin Frank Brown $500 scholarships are: Trista Rathke, daughter of John & Michele Rathke, Merrill; and Aleksander Hein, son of Bruce & Carol Hein (grandson of Marie Skic), Merrill.

The program is available every year to a senior graduating from high school. They must have someone in their family who is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. There were a total of 48 applications received this year and this year’s disbursement totaled almost $20,000.