School supplies and backpack donations are being accepted

It will soon be time for hundreds of children in grades K-5 to pick up backpacks and school supplies generously provided by individuals and organizations in the Merrill community. It is not too late to contribute to the project. Items can be dropped off at River Valley Bank, Walgreens, or Edward Jones at 2812 E. Main St.

Needed most at this time are the backpacks themselves, pencil boxes, glue sticks, thin washable markers, black wide dry erase markers, 3-prong paper and plastic folders, white glue bottles, pencil sharpeners, 2-pocket primary colored folders, and white 1” and 2” binders.

A letter with more information has been mailed to eligible families. Parents should bring the completed paperwork to the PRMS cafeteria (door 14) on Aug. 12, between 9-10:30 a.m., to pick up backpacks and supplies.

Tax-deductible monetary contributions are also appreciated and can be sent to: MFTHCI-Backpacks at PO Box 793 in Merrill.

If you qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines and did not receive the mailing or are new to the district, please contact Debi McGregor with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services at 715-539-9228.