Chamber Spotlight on Business: Lincoln Community Bank

The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce Spotlight on Business for the month of August is Lincoln Community Bank. Located at 1400 E. Main St., Lincoln Community Bank is celebrating their 120th Anniversary of continuous service to Merrill and the surrounding communities this month!

Originally named Lincoln County Bank, it was established and organized as a private bank in 1897 by A.H. Stange and Associates and was located on West Main Street. During the late 1890s and 1900s, Merrill was known as a lumber town. A.H. Stange was a lumber baron on the west-side of Merrill, east of State Street. He was also a benefactor of the community, donating the land for the high school and what is now known as Stange Park.

In 1903 Lincoln County Bank was chartered as a State Bank. The U.S. went through a major financial crisis in 1933 and many banks were forced to close their doors. However, Lincoln County Bank stayed open. In 1970, the bank merged with Gleason State Bank.

In 2007 Lincoln County Bank changed its name to Lincoln Community Bank and completed construction of its new building, moving from its original location on West Main Street since 1897 to its current location on East Main. The West Main bank building was donated to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society in 2008.

Clyde Nelson is the current President of Lincoln Community Bank following in the footsteps of many presidents before him. Bank decisions are still made on the local level with a board of directors comprised of residents of the Merrill area. Their employees, officers and directors are proud of the continuous commitment and involvement in our community and strive to assist their customers in achieving financial success.

“Lincoln Community Bank is the longest operational bank in Merrill that continues to invests in the Merrill community by offering a full range of banking products,” stated Debbe Kinsey, Merrill Chamber CEO. “They are another great example of a local business in the Merrill area that has been part of our past, present and future growth. We are proud to call them a Chamber member thank them for their 120-year community investment.”