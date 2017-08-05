Ask an Official: MAPS Superintendent explains school year scheduling

This week’s featured question was submitted for MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample.

MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample

The question reads:

“Why do the dates school starts differ from city to city? How is it decided when kids go back to school after summer break, the last of school and so on? Thank you!”

Answer as given by Dr. Sample:

“Thank you for this great question!

“In Wisconsin, PI 27.03(1) states that beginning in the 2002-2003 school year, no public school may commence a school term until September 1.

“Furthermore, PI 8.01(2)(f). 2. states that each school district board shall annually schedule and hold at least 437 hours of direct pupil instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 1 through 6, and at least 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction in grades 7 through 12. The school hours are computed as the period from the start to the close of each pupil’s daily instructional schedule. Scheduled hours under this subdivision include recess and time for pupils to transfer between classes but do not include the lunch period. No more than 30 minutes per day may be counted for recess. In computing the minimum number of instructional hours under this subdivision, days and parts of days on which parent and teacher conferences are held, staff development or in-service programs are held, schools are closed for inclement weather, or when classes are not held; may not be counted.”

“Merrill Area Public Schools values the professional development we offer our staff. We refer to these days as Merrill School Improvement Days or MSI Days. These days are during the school year and, as stated above, do not count as instructional days. Therefore, the last day of school depends on holidays, MSI Days and inclement weather throughout the year.”

Thank you,

Dr. John Sample

