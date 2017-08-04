US 51 lane closure, speed reduction planned next week near Merrill

Motorists on northbound US 51, near Merrill, can expect single lane closures and a speed reduction to 55 MPH, beginning Monday, Aug. 7.

Crews are performing routine maintenance and repairing pavement between WIS 64 and Lincoln County K.

Work is scheduled for completion before the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 17. The schedule is subject to change based on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

