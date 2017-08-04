Council to consider property purchase, development incentive

The Merrill Common Council will consider property purchase and development incentives as it meets next Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.

The Council will consider a beer and wine license for a new business, Dixie Land BBQ, to be located at 608 E. 2nd St. The licenses, recommended by the city’s Health & Safety Committee, would go into effect the following day.

The Council will also consider a $150,000 TID development incentive for Cobblestone Hotels, who are proposing to purchase the Badger Hotel at 3209 E. Main St. The Wisconsin-based firm runs 76 hotels in 17 states. Following acquisition of the Badger Hotel, Cobblestone is proposing to make $500,000 in exterior improvements, along with an investment of $800,000 in new fixtures, furniture and equipment. The hotel, which is located in TID #3, would be rebranded as Borders Inn & Suites.

Another item on the agenda is the proposed city purchase of an undeveloped 4.3-acre parcel fronting Thielman Street. According to documents in the meeting agenda packet, the city is considering purchase of this parcel to provide gravel fill for a future extension of Pine Ridge Avenue north to Cty. G. The street extension would gain access to a potential future industrial/business park. The site would then be available for future development or possibly a new city water tower. The proposed purchase price is $140,000.