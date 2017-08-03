Tiffany and Jarchow: Congress must act on delisting gray wolves

State Senator Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) and Representative Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake) released a joint statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reaffirmed a 2014 lower court ruling that has prevented the hunting and trapping of the wolves in Wisconsin and surrounding states:

“Yesterday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit should serve as a clarion call not only to Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation, but Congress as a whole that we are left with no other path forward in managing the overpopulation of gray wolves in our state. The time has come for Congress to act on the legislation offered by Congressman Duffy as well as Senators Johnson and Baldwin to delist the gray wolf. Now, thanks to judges in Washington, D.C., the farmers, hunters and residents of rural Wisconsin will have to continue to suffer the consequences of this harmful decision.”