Outside the School Walls: Exploring MAPS’ potential

T.B. Scott Free Library Adult Department announces the continuation of the Building Merrill Together series with an in depth look at the Merrill Area Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m.

MAPS fulfills a critical community role by educating its children. Join a discussion to brainstorm the full potential of MAPS’ role in the Merrill community. The Building Merrill Together initiative, co-supported by T.B. Scott Free Library, the Interactivity Foundation (IF) and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy & Service (WIPPS), aims to energize movement in local government, business and the general public to positively change Merrill through information and discussion, by creating an open and transparent environment for change.

The MAPS panel will consist of:

John Sample, Superintendent

Gerald Beyer, Director of Curriculum and Instruction

Brian Dasher, Director of Finance

Keshia Mashak, Director of Technology Integration

Karen Baker, Director of Pupil Services and Special Education

Cindy Heinz, Director of Human Resources

Dale Bergman, Director of Buildings and Grounds

John Greenwood will moderate this panel and the audience will have time to submit written questions or make statements of interest in furthering the discussion.

Refreshments are courtesy of First Street Coffee Station and the Checkered Churn for this Building Merrill Together program at the T.B. Scott Free Library. For more information check the T.B. Scott Free Library website, www.tbscottlibrary.org, Facebook page or call 715-536-7191.