Merrill Golf Course hosts Junior Tournament

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

On Friday, July 28, the Merrill Golf Course hosted the Dale & Audrey Zentner Jr. Tournament. The tournament was open to boys and girls ages 17 and under with six different divisions to compete in. Each of the 43 kids that participated got a free lunch consisting of a hot dog, bag of chips and orange soda. There was a lot of good golf played with 18 of the 43 participants taking home a trophy.

The top score of the event was turned in by Russ Dettmering of Merrill, who shot a 69 (-3) to win the boys 15-17 year old age group by 12 strokes.