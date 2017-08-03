Merrill Golf Course hosts Junior Tournament

By Jared Schmeltzer
Reporter

On Friday, July 28, the Merrill Golf Course hosted the Dale & Audrey Zentner Jr. Tournament. The tournament was open to boys and girls ages 17 and under with six different divisions to compete in. Each of the 43 kids that participated got a free lunch consisting of a hot dog, bag of chips and orange soda. There was a lot of good golf played with 18 of the 43 participants taking home a trophy.

The top score of the event was turned in by Russ Dettmering of Merrill, who shot a 69 (-3) to win the boys 15-17 year old age group by 12 strokes.

In the boys 14 and under 18-hole division the winner with a score of 76 was Kaeden Nomm. Second place was Jack Rubo with a score of 80 and tied for third place was Arin Dettmering and Vanya Thorson with scores of 100. The winners are pictured in order from left to right. In the boys 15-17 division they played 18 holes. Winning with a score of 69 (-3) was Russ Dettmering, left; taking second place with a score of 81 was Ansen Nomm, center; and taking third place with a score of 82 was Hunter Wallace. In the girls 17 and under division, the winner in the nine-hole round with a score of 64 was Allie Maschke, left; taking second place with a score of 65 was Nevaeh Nelson, center; and taking third with a score of 86 was Emma Rautiola. The boys 12-14 division played nine holes and winning with a 42 was Jack Weisenberger, left. There was a tie at 43 but taking second place by scorecard playoff was Torin Holtz, center, and taking third with a 43 was Ian Resch. In the boys ages 9-11 division the boys played nine holes. Pictured are the top three finishers from left to right, first place winner Cooper BJerke, second place winner Tommy Howard and third place winner Tucker Krause. In the boys 9 years old and younger division, the tournament consists of four holes. The top four finishers are pictured with their trophies. From left to right: First place winner Maddox Lammerding, second place finisher Konner Waid, tied for third place was Cullen Johnson and Cooper Giese. Pictured in the back is Tom Zentner.
