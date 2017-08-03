MASH blood drive at Merrill Armory today

The MASH blood drive is going on at the Merrill National Guard Armory today until 5 p.m. Each person to donate will receive a free t-shirt and a free meal at the Armory. For every unit of blood donated a monetary gift will go to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to send U.S. military vets to Washington D.C.

Blood drives are very important especially in the summer, says Laura Wolfgram, a director for the Community Blood Center.

“During the summer since high school is out we lose about 500 units of blood donations per month so to have blood drives like this really helps us keep an ample supply of healthy blood,” she said.

When asked what the donation goal for the day was, Laura replied, “We are expecting 300 plus people today and are shooting for 250 units of blood donated.”

You can help the Community Blood Center reach that goal by stopping at the Merrill National Guard Armory and donating blood. You can donate until 5 p.m. today and walk-ins are welcome. You can also make an appointment by calling 800-280-4102.