MAPS Youtube Channel up and running

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

For those seeking a way to watch Merrill sports, concerts, board of education meetings and much more without leaving home, check out the Merrill Area Public Schools Youtube channel. The channel, operated by Merrill Productions, has been up and running since April 27, 2017 and is accessible to even those without cable television service. The Merrill High School student-run Merrill Productions has long been airing on cable television, but the Youtube channel is a new way to reach their audience.

“A lot of people don’t have cable anymore, so with the change in times we decided that a Youtube Channel would be a great way for people in the community to watch activities put on in the community such as a concert that they missed or the baseball game they couldn’t make it to,” said Nathan Meyer of Merrill Productions. He went on to say, “I really encourage people in the community to take advantage of the channel because that is who was in mind when we made it. It doesn’t cost anything to use and it’s an easy way to stay updated on community events.”

The channel has all kinds of videos including Post 46, Junior Legion and Ranger baseball games; girls soccer; MHS band concerts; elementary school concerts; Board of Education meetings; and news stories that are reported by MHS students.

You can find the Youtube channel by going to Youtube.com and searching “Merrill Area Public Schools” or at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClJURvwAeru41DzywnM_faw