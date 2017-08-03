Haunted Sawmill, City Band team up for season finale

BOO! On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Merrill City Band presents its annual costume concert, “Things That Go Bump In The Night,” with pre-concert entertainment, concessions, and free activities for kids.

The band is partnering with the Haunted Sawmill for the event. Tickets for free admission to the Haunted Sawmill will be given out by Vincent Mudgett throughout the night to some lucky kids in costume. Youngsters and audience members are encouraged to get into the spirit and join the band in dressing up for this concert. Free activities for kids, include face painting with free Halloween eyeglasses and neon vampire teeth, a coloring contest, mask decorating, fishing for the zombie duckies, and other Halloween related games and events. Prizes and goodies for all kids in attendance will be given out.

Activities and concessions begin at 5 p.m. at Normal Park, along with pre-concert entertainment provided by Finn Power. The Band Boosters will be offering burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, pie and ice cream. HAVEN will again be serving up tasty popcorn and lemonade. The Haunted Sawmill will have cotton candy and nachos for sale.

Prizes will be given to the best costume for a boy and a girl, an audience member, and three band members, along with special prizes for the coloring contest. A parade of the little monsters will be held during the concert and kids will receive a goodie bag, along with a coupon for free ice cream from Culver’s, Cup N Cone, Dairy Queen or Briq’s. And, of course, the very popular 50/50 raffle, along with local business gift certificates to give away, will be held.

Sponsors include the City of Merrill, Park and Recreation Department, Foto News, Courier, Briq’s, Cup N Cone, Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Greg’s Gruett’s Appliances, Hargrave’s, Johnson’s Gifts and Collectibles, Murray and Associates, Peterson Sand and Gravel, Dave’s County Market, Lee’s Piggly Wiggly, INVISON, Riverwood Educational Services, and Wisconsin Building and Supply.

The band concert begins at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Halloween costumes are encouraged! You’re never too old to be a kid at heart! BOO!