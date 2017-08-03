Cloudy and cool with showers today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/Xk-kYts8t5s/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/Xk-kYts8t5s" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 3, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Winchester and City Band at Cenotaph Park tonight Comments comments M*A*S*H Blood drive set for Thursday Comments comments Haunted Sawmill returns with special summer haunt Comments comments MAHA housing project set to begin Comments comments