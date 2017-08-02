M*A*S*H Blood drive set for Thursday

The Community Blood Center’s 2017 MASH Blood Drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 106 N. Memorial Dr., Merrill.

Schedule an appointment and get a free MASH t-shirt. A donation will be made to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight for each blood donation received. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment, call 800-280-4102.