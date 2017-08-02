Karen K. Graap, age 62, of rural Merrill, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at her home, of natural causes.

Karen was born July 6, 1955, in Merrill, daughter of the late Paul and Leona Graap. Karen had been a waitress at the Eagle’s Club in Merrill, and was also employed at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill, for 28 years. Karen enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, knitting, baking, and deer hunting.

Karen is survived by her brother in law, Herman Liebers, Merrill; her sister, Judy Nelson, Merrill; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Karen is preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Liebers and Shirley (Clarence) Wendland; her brother, Gerald Graap; a brother in law, Wayne Nelson; and several other family members.

Visitation for Karen will begin at 9:00 AM Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Graveside services for Karen will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Town of Corning. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

