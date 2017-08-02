Haunted Sawmill returns with special summer haunt

The Haunted Sawmill is proud to announce its return. After Vincent went missing for an entire year, the Haunted Sawmill is back in 2017 better and scarier than ever with more shows and more excitement. Here is all the information you need to be up-to-date on the Haunted Sawmill.

Everyone wants to know where Vincent went. Now that question can finally be answered.

Vincent’s tale begins a long time ago when his family settled in the woods surrounding Merrill before it was even a city. As a young man Vincent Mudgett found a job at the Merrill Sawmill. As an employee of the sawmill, Vincent soon found himself head over heels in love with a pretty secretary named Louise. Louise had another suitor though – Dorian Morris, the owner of the Merrill Sawmill. Dorian grew so jealous of Vincent and Louise’ love for each other, that in a fit of rage, he killed Louise when she would not date him. Dorian then turned on Vincent with a gang of Merrill Sawmill workers and killed him as well. Driven by his hatred of Dorian Morris, Vincent crawled out of his grave for the very first time to take vengeance upon Dorian and the mill employees. The “Massacre at the Merrill Sawmill” culminated with Vincent being surrounded by law enforcement and shot down. Everyone assumed that Vincent was finally dead. He was buried in the cemetery near the Haunted Sawmill alongside the Morris and Mudgett family members who had already passed on.

Like all good horror movie monsters, Vincent would not stay buried. Vincent returned a decade later after Dr. Adrian Morris, the younger brother of Dorian Morris, inherited the Merrill Sawmill. Adrian Morris converted the mill into the Arcane Asylum for the Criminally Insane. Dr. Adrian Morris hated Vincent and blamed him for the death of his older brother. Then a man claiming to be Vincent Mudgett was captured by the Merrill Police Department. That man was arrested, tried and convicted. The Court declared “John Doe” insane and he was committed to the Arcane Asylum under the care of Dr. Adrian Morris. Dr. Morris took great pleasure in tormenting the man who claimed to be the reincarnated Vincent. “John Doe” was pushed too far and Vincent rose again. With the help of a young nurse named Louise, Vincent led the patients of the Arcane Asylum in a revolt against the doctor and his staff. Dr. Adrian Morris was killed. Vincent found his revenge against Dr. Morris and then escaped with Louise. Vincent was once again presumed dead.

Vincent dug his way out of the cold dirt once more in 2015 for a whole new nightmare. Vincent had not yet quenched his blood lust and the fires of revenge still burned in his soul. Vincent gathered together more ghosts and goblins and reclaimed the abandoned sawmill as his own. Vincent had defeated the Morris brothers and got revenge on all of the employees of the Merrill Sawmill. He had destroyed everyone that had dared to cross him. There was nothing left to do. Vincent went back to his crypt at the end of 2015 feeling that his mission had been accomplished. Even the pesky Boy Scouts and volunteers who turned his Sawmill into a carnival every October, were finally gone. Vincent was finally happy. It was time for Vincent to rest and enjoy the peaceful slumber of his earthy grave, and let the Merrill Sawmill rot around him. Vincent took some much needed time off.

Local infamous celebrity Vincent Mudgett

Then all of a sudden Vincent was crudely awoken! A new group of volunteers had banded together and were trying to take over his Sawmill!. And there were even more Boy Scouts! They came to Vincent’s crypt in the dark corridors of the Sawmill’s basement and knocked on his coffin. Would Vincent come back one more time, they begged. Vincent slowly raised the coffin lid and peered out over the edge. An eerie green light illuminated the dense, creeping fog covering the stone floor. Standing before Vincent’s crypt were several volunteers who claimed they just wanted to keep the Haunted Sawmill going. Vincent growled at them and felt like getting Lizzy, his trusty axe, and finishing them all off right then and there. Vincent began to lower his coffin lid and pretend he was just having another nightmare. But they begged and pleaded. “Vincent, Merrill needs you,” one of them said. “Vincent, you’re the coolest monster ever,” another said. “Vincent, think of your ego!” one of the smart ones added. Vincent couldn’t argue with that, so he kept listening. They pleaded with Vincent and said that people missed him. Vincent yawned. They said that everyone wanted the Haunted Sawmill to come back and it was so good for Merrill. Vincent tried to ignore them. There were promises of selfies, and going on stage and singing again, and groupies to take pictures with. This new group of pests told Vincent that there would be even more victims to greet as the main ghoul of the Haunted Sawmill. Now Vincent was tempted. Then they offered something to Vincent that even he could not turn down … hats! All the hats that Vincent wanted. They said Vincent could steal the hats from everyone that was standing in line and take selfies while he was doing it. They would even have a special “hat night” and encourage people to bring hats for Vincent. Vincent was hooked.

The 7th Annual Haunted Sawmill – “Vincent Resurrected” shows begin on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. and run every weekend through Halloween night.

Gates open all evenings at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold until 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. The Haunted Sawmill and Boy Scouts of America will once again be collecting non-perishable food items for local food pantries.

To make up for lost time, the Haunted Sawmill will be having special summer events. These events will center around the theme of “Where’s Vincent?” and the missing sixth year. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Haunted Sawmill Scare Crew will be at Crazy Daze in downtown Merrill. The Sawmill will have its own booth and there will be face painting and appearances by many of the Haunted Sawmill Scare Crew characters. There will also be a scavenger hunt where people are encouraged to track down the Haunted Sawmill ghoul’s and find Vincent once again. Prizes will be awarded including free tickets to the Haunted Sawmill and Haunted Sawmill merchandise.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the Haunted Sawmill will be holding the first ever masquerade ball. Guest are invited to come to the Haunted Sawmill in their very best costumes and party with the ghosts and goblins that have returned to their favorite haunt. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes awarded to the best Vincent look-alike, the best group and the scariest costume of all. Get creative and bring out your finest Halloween costume for this awesome event. Tickets are $10, or $15 when purchased with tickets for Saturday’s special show.

And, on Saturday, Aug. 12, the Haunted Sawmill makes up for its missing year with the 6th Annual Haunted Sawmill – “The Lost Year – Where’s Vincent.” The gates to the Sawmill will creek open for this very special summer show at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold until 11 p.m. Bring all your friends and family for the first ever summer haunt at the Sawmill.

Haunted Sawmill schedule of events:

Thursday, August 10th – The Haunted Sawmill attends Crazy Daze in Merrill. Come see us at our booth for makeup demonstrations and meet many of the Haunted Sawmill’s favorite ghouls and goblins. Join us in a scavenger hunt, track down Vincent Mudgett and play for a chance to win free tickets and Haunted Sawmill merchandise.

Friday, August 11th – The first ever Haunted Sawmill Masquerade Ball. Come join the cast and crew of the Haunted Sawmill. Get creative and come up with your very best Halloween costume. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best Vincent look-a-like, the best group and the scariest costume of all. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 12th – the Haunted Sawmill opens for the 6th Annual Haunted Sawmill – “the Lost Year – Where’s Vincent?” Join us at 6 p.m. for the first ever summer show. Bring your friends and family to the event of the summer. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold until 11 p.m.

Friday, October 13th – Vincent’s Resurrection night. Come celebrate the return of the Haunted Sawmill as Skullface makes his triumphant return from the grave.

Saturday, October 14th – Vincent’s hat night! Bring a new hat, gloves, coats or winter wear for Vincent to collect. All hats and clothing will be donated to need charities!

Friday, October 20th – Lincoln County Humane Society Night. Please bring donations for the Lincoln County Humane Society. Anyone who brings a donation for the LCHS will receive $2 off the price of admission at the door.

Saturday, October 21st – Breast Cancer Awareness Night. A special donation will be set up as the Haunted Sawmill joins the fight against cancer.

Friday, October 27th – Christmas Spirit Appeal Night. Join the Boy Scouts of America in gathering funds to help purchase toys for needy children.

Saturday, October 28th – Radio Station WIFC joins the Haunted Sawmill Crew for the scariest show of the year when the Sawmill goes “Lights Out”. Make your way through the Haunted Sawmill in total darkness. Leave the scaredy cats at home because this show is not for the faint of heart.

and

Tuesday, October 31st, Halloween and Vincent Mudgett’s birthday. Come celebrate the best night of the entire year and the birthday of the Haunted Sawmill’s main ghoul. Vincent will be expecting lots of presents.

As always, Vincent Mudgett will be giving away free tickets and cool merchandise on his Facebook page. Send Vincent a friend request and you could get in on the fun.

Be scaring you soon!