Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 35-year-old Cadott man was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop in the Town of Wilson. The man was stopped around 9:30 a.m. on US Hwy. 8 near County Rd. CC. A check showed he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court. The man was also cited for speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license.

A 29-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday morning on warrant charges. Warrants had been issued for the man by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Oneida County and the City of Merrill Police Department.

A 21-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant charge. A deputy went to a motel in the Town of Merrill at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and arrested the woman for violating terms of her probation.

A 57-year-old Illinois man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in the Town of Merrill. A deputy stopped the man for speeding on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. K. When K9 Poncho alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle a search turned up individually wrapped bags of marijuana and a drug pipe. The man was arrested on misdemeanor charges related to possession of the drug and paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old Mason, Wis., man was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charge. Deputies stopped the man on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. H in the Town of Birch after receiving a report of a reckless driver. The man was found to have a warrant through the Ashland County Sheriff.

Three people were injured after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Town of Merrill. Just before 11 a.m., the crash was reported on County Rd. JJ at Hillside Drive. A 75-year-old Merrill man and his passenger, a second 75-year-old Merrill man, were injured and transported to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by private auto to Good Samaritan. The 62-year-old will be cited for failing to yield.

A 35-year-old man from Arlington, Wis., was arrested Sunday evening on a criminal traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was operating on US Hwy. 8 west of County Rd. Y in the Town of Bradley just after 6 p.m. The man was taken into custody for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 48-year-old Wausau man was arrested late Sunday evening on a felony charge following a traffic stop. Deputies stopped the vehicle on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. K in the Town of Merrill after a reckless driving report was received. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and arrested for a fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located.

Six people reported striking deer this past week.