John J. Middlestead, Sr., a longtime resident of Picayune, MS, passed away July 10, 2017 at the age of 85. John, known lovingly as Jack, Daddy and Papa Jack was born in Merrill on July 26, 1931 to Theodore E. Middlestead, Sr. and Mabel Jane Allen.



When he left Merrill, John first served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War . While stationed in England, he met the love of his life, Rita May Saunders. After he returned to the US. she joined him and they were married on December 19, 1955. He took his expertise as an Electronics Technician to General Electric supporting NASA’s space program. Over the course of his NASA career, he served at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Vandenburg AFB in California, Green River Missile Range in Utah, and finally at Stennis Space Center which brought him and the family to Picayune in 1965. When NASA’s focus began changing in the late 1960’s, and facing yet another move, John sought out new adventures in the Oil industry, taking a position with Exxon, working offshore as Electronics Technician until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Edward Middlestead, Sr.,and Mabel Jane Allen Middlestead, sisters; Phyllis Haas, Beverly Plautz and brothers; Theodore Middlestead, Jr., Eugene Middlestead, Charles Middlestead.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rita May Middlestead, 3 daughters, Carol (Jim) Parker, Tina (Gary) Stockstill, Tracy (Larry) Patman and 1 son, John Jay (Joann Daly) Middlestead, Jr., 4 grandchildren, Brandi (Aaron) Head, Victoria (Tim) Brewer, Allie (Trevor) Lee, and Samantha Middlestead, 4 great grandchildren, sister, Rose (Tom) Schotz, several nieces and nephews.