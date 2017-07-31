Joel Allen Kleinschmidt, age 60, of Weston, WI, passed away on July 24, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Wausau, WI after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Milton and Vernette (Langhoff) Kleinschmidt on January 10, 1957.

Joel came from a large family, being one of fourteen children. Joel is survived by 5 brothers: Virgil (Sherry) Kleinschmidt, Gleason, WI; Dean (Peggy) Kleinschmidt, Merrill, WI; Brian Kleinschmidt, Rothschild, WI; Tom (Laurie) Kleinschmidt, Weston, WI; and Jon (Becky) Kleinschmidt, Irma, WI; and his 7 sisters: Kathie (Jeff) Baumann, Merrill, WI; Bonnie Thurs, Athens, WI; Lynda (Mike) Kropp, Merrill, WI; Gay (Roger) Mootz, Merrill, WI; Wanda Kleinschmidt, Merrill, WI; Lois (Lee) Schmidt, Merrill, WI; and Becky Kleinschmidt, Merrill, WI. Joel is also survived by his 3 sons: Jeremy (Trisha) Kleinschmidt, Merrill, WI; Jason Kleinschmidt, Appleton, WI; and Kade (Amanda) Kleinschmidt, Weston, WI, his 6 grandchildren: Leesha Kleinschmidt, Christian Kleinschmidt, Maddix Kleinschmidt, Adaleigh Kleinschmidt, Aubree Kleinschmidt, and Jayce Kleinschmidt, as well as one great-grandson: Jaxson Webster.

Joel enjoyed spending time with his family including his sons, grandkids, great grandchild, siblings, and other family members. Joel enjoyed hosting the Kleinschmidt family Christmas at his house which included his brothers, sisters, and their children/grandchildren. He had worked as a team leader/foreman for many years including the companies Weyerhaeuser, Harley Davidson, and Linetec. Joel enjoyed sports and was an avid Packers fan. During his free time Joel would listen to music and enjoyed going to concerts. He was also a huge fan of the sport of wrestling which included radio broadcasting. Joel would be at matches and tournaments throughout the year with the High School State Tournament being the biggest. Joel was also a jokester and was quick to pull pranks or jokes on people with a big smile. Joel was often willing to help others in need and lend a hand. Joel enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. He would always be reading and trying new recipes. Some of people’s favorites were his lasagna, beef barley soup, and the many different jams that he made.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Daniel Kleinschmidt, and his brother-in-law Richard Thurs.

A celebration for Joel will be held Sunday, August 13th at 11:00am in the Corning Town Hall located at N1569 State Rd. 64 & 107, Merrill, WI 54452. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to help defray costs. Mid Wisconsin Cremation is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at: www.HonorOne.com.