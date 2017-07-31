Barbara J. Schmitz, age 64, of Merrill, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI. Barbara was born on March 25, 1953 to the late Marvin Stahnke and Arlene(Dawson) Stahnke, in Medford WI. She married Gary Schmitz on August 5, 1972 in Merrill.

Barbara worked at Pine Crest Nursing Home as a CNA for over 23 years. She took pride in her job and was always willing to help out by working extra shifts. Barb loved flower gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She and Gary went on many spontaneous trips with the children in their family motorhome. She also served as secretary for her bowling leagues, and won the state title for the VFW league. She also loved the companionship of her cats Sam and Callie.

Barbara is survived by her husband: Gary Schmitz; daughters: Tanya (Jason) Kleinschmidt, Tammy (Adam) Haugen, and Theresa (Ryan) Blake; grandchildren: Amber, Michael, and Matthew Kleinschmidt, Tate and Aidan Haugen, Adalyn and Bentley Blake; great grandchildren: Madison and Owen Dombroski; brothers: Gerald (Sharon) Stahnke, Danny ( Vicky) Stahnke, Dwayne ( Gail) Stahnke, Randy ( Ann) Stahnke, Todd ( Cari) Stahnke, and Terry (Jane) Stahnke; sisters: Sharon Stahnke, Darla (Pat) Gilles, and Laurie( Tim) Boneske; father in law: Lloyd “Bud” Schmitz; her mother: Arlene Stahnke; sister in law: Sandy(Skip) Schulz; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father: Marvin Stahnke; mother in law: Grace Schmitz; and a great granddaughter: Elizabeth Dombroski.

Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home, and again on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 10am until the time of service, at the church. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park immediately following the service.

The family would like to personally thank Mount View Care Center and the staff at Evergreen place for the compassionate care they provided to Barb.

Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.