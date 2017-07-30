VFW Post 1638 to celebrate 75th Anniversary

The new Merrill Expo Hall and Enrichment Center , expected to be completed by June 15.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

For a fun day with the whole family, come down to the Merrill Expo Center on Aug. 5 as Merrill’s Schmitt-Manecke-Donner VFW Post 1638 celebrates its 75th anniversary. The celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies starting at 12:15 p.m. The celebration will be filled with fun, food and activities including vintage cars and tractors, old school kids games, Rich’s Amazin’ Blazin’ BBQ, coyote karaoke and raffles including a 13 gun raffle starting at 5 p.m. to wrap up the fun.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Monster Truck Tour coming to Lincoln County Fair Sunday

Comments comments

Ask an Official: Merrill Police chief discusses officers’ role in emergent medical calls

Comments comments

Fair to showcase 2nd annual Demolition Derby

Comments comments

Changes underway with new DA

Comments comments