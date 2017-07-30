Monster Truck Tour coming to Lincoln County Fair Sunday

For the first time ever, The All Star Monster Truck Tour invades The Lincoln County Fair for one huge day of destruction on Sunday, July 30. The biggest names from all across the United States will converge to do battle on a huge course, including 2016 Monster Jam Rising Star award winner Zane Rettew in “STINGER.”

Stinger is the world’s only 3D Scorpion bodied monster truck, and has dominated major indoor arena events all through 2017. Joining Stinger will be the return of a legendary name in the monster truck industry, “MASTER OF DISASTER.” Known as one of the toughest monster trucks in the 1980s, the truck was parked in the 1990s. The Master of Disaster team has brought the 1980s paint scheme back on a brand new 2017 chassis and is ready to rock the competition. The lineup concludes with “MIDNIGHT RIDER,” a rat rod style monster truck that has competed all across the United States and Canada. These All Star Monster Trucks will be competing in an insane Best Trick Competition, brand new Side-by-Side racing with two trucks competing head to head against each other, and the No Holds Barred Freestyle Throwdown.

Joining the All Star Monster Trucks will be professional stuntman “The Demolition Devil” Scott Turkiewicz. Based out of nearby Tomahawk, The Demolition Devil will preform two jaw dropping stunts, including the “Fire Walk” where he will be engulfed in 700 degree flames as he walks around the arena floor. He will wrap us his stunt show with the Convertible Steel Wall Crash, where he will drive a convertible car at 50 MPH slamming into a junk car standing up vertically. If he goes too fast or too slow, the junk car will slam down on top of his convertible car!

Grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a meet and greet with all the monster truck drivers from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and then showtime will be at 6 p.m. The show will last approximately 90 minutes.

You can get up-to-the-minute updates on the entire All Star Monster Truck Tour by following online at AllStarMonster.com or on social media pages Facebook.com/AllStarMonster and/or Twitter & Instagram @AllStarMonster.