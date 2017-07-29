Fair to showcase 2nd annual Demolition Derby

Beginning at 6 PM this evening, the Lincoln County Fair Association will showcase the 2nd annual Demolition Derby at the Merrill Festival Grounds.

According to Fair Association President Dale Christiansen, the event proved to be quite the crowd pleaser upon it’s return last year; featuring over 60 cars.

“We had a very strong turnout last year so of course we are hoping for similar or better results tonight,” he explains.

“Registration will remain open until the derby begins at 6 at a cost of $50 per car, pit passes will be $20. We will be awarding a minimum prize purse of $4,000 for the various heat winners and the winner of the championship round. The more entries we have, the more money we can give away.”

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

General admission will be $10 per person.

“We have enjoyed some great weather so far this year and attendance is right about average compared to years past,” Christiansen adds.

“As always, we are hoping to see our attendance go up as the weekend goes on, so come on out and see us!”