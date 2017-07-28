State Tournament short lived for Post 46

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Wednesday night’s game against Holmen, Merrill got down early and despite their comeback efforts, Post 46 lost 4-3.

Holmen was quick to get on the board scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. Merrill was able to tie the game in the third inning as they scored one of their own. Dan Duginski led off the inning with a walk. Two outs later Mason Smith was able to draw a walk as well to get a runner in scoring position for Nick Bowe. Bowe came through with a line drive single to center field to get Merrill on the board and tie the game at one. Holmen responded in their half of the third inning as they scored one run taking the 2-1 lead. Holmen was also able to score a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend their lead to two runs. Post 46 wouldn’t give up however, as they scored a run in the top of the sixth to keep the lead at one. Brian Timm walked to get the offense started for Merrill. Timm was followed by Trey Seubert who hit a line drive to center to advance Timm to second base. Another single in the inning by Duginski got Timm across the plate making the score 3-2 in favor of Holmen.

Merrill tied the game again in the top of the seventh inning as they scored one more run. A walk to Smith got a runner on early for Merrill and a wild pitch got Smith in scoring position. A Holmen error later allowed Smith to score and tie the game at three. The tie was short lived as Holmen needed only two batters to score the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, winning by a score of 4-3.

Vinnie Galella was on the mound for Merrill. Galella went all seven innings striking out three, walking five, and allowing four runs on five hits. The top hitters for Post 46 include Dan Duginski (1H, 1RBI, 1R, 1BB) and Nick Bowe (1H, 1RBI).

Post 46 loses to Beaver Dam

In yesterday afternoon’s game against Beaver Dam, Post 46 took a 3-1 loss in a well played game.

Beaver Dam struck first in the game as a solo homerun got them the early one-run lead over Merrill. In the bottom of the fifth Post 46 scored one run to tie the game. Kole Meyer got the inning going with a single and was followed by Dan Duginski who drew a walk. With runners on second and first, Zach Anderson came to plate and singled down the third base line scoring Meyer from second. Beaver Dam came back with one of their own in the top of the sixth inning and scored one more in the seventh to secure the 3-1 victory and knock Merrill out of the tournament.

Pitching for Merrill was Ryan Golisch. Golisch pitched all seven innings despite being hit in the face by a line drive in the sixth inning. Golisch struck out five, walked two and gave up three runs on eight hits. Top hitters for Merrill include Zach Anderson (2H, 1RBI), Kole Meyer (2H, 1R) and Nick Bowe (2H).