Merrill Police reports

July 24

2:54 p.m.- A caller reported a disturbance at a residence. It was reported that a girlfriend kicked her boyfriend out the previous day. He returned today to collect his belongings and the girlfriend struck him. The girlfriend barricaded herself inside a bathroom upon arrival of officers. Forced entry was made and she was arrested for a warrant, resisting an officer and domestic battery.

3:53 p.m.- As officers were investigating a domestic dispute, a female on scene was found to have warrants for her arrest through the Merrill municipal court. She was arrested for the warrants.

July 25

7:01 a.m.- A caller reported a crash on Foster Street at Milwaukee Street. It was found the driver likely suffered a seizure and crashed into a fire hydrant. The man was also travelling with an infant. It was found he has no driver’s license and was cited for that violation 12 hours earlier. He was told by his doctor not to operate a vehicle given his seizure disorder but continues. He was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, minor transporting intoxicants, reckless driving and non-registration. A crash report was completed.

9:39 a.m.- A business owner reported damage to part of the exterior of his business. A suspect was identified and the investigation continues.

10:33 a.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation at the request of Probation & Parole.

5:07 p.m.- A caller reported an ATV operating in a reckless manner on Pine Ridge Avenue. An officer observed the ATV leave a business at nearly three times the legal speed limit for an ATV to operate on city streets. The driver was cited for careless operation of an ATV.

7:54 p.m.- A caller reported her wallet stolen while at a local tavern on July 23. Investigation continues.

8:59 p.m.- A caller requested a welfare check on a friend after he reportedly posted a concerning statement online. It was found the man was fine and the statement was taken out of context. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and a quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia were seized. The homeowner was arrested for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. The male was arrested for felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 26

10:01 a.m.- Officers responded to the 100 block of South State Street in reference to a disturbance. As a result, a male was arrested and taken to jail for Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping.

3 p.m.- A male was arrested and brought to jail for a Probation Violation.

7:10 p.m.- Officers responded at a disturbance in the 600 block of Blaine Street. As a result, a male was cited for Disorderly Conduct.

July 27

1:19 a.m.- An officer investigated a theft complaint in the 500 block of East 7th Street. This investigation is ongoing.

1:27 p.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation and taken to the jail.