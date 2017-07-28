Friday at the fair

Animal judging is underway this morning at the Lincoln County Fair. The afternoon will bring a butter carving contest at 3:30 and a pie eating contest at 4:30, both under the grandstand.

The Market Animal Show and Sale will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the cattle barn rotunda.

The Bulls and Barrels event will return as tonight’s grandstand show at 7 p.m. with professional bull riders and barrel racers. Geoff Landon and “Branded” will be performing from 8-11:30 p.m. in the Bull Falls Brewery Tent.

Here are some photos from Thursday at the Lincoln County Fair: