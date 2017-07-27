Professional bull riding, barrel racing featured at fair

The Lincoln County Fair will presents two days of “Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing” starting at 7 p.m. tonight and Friday night at the Merrill Festival Grounds. Get ready for the heart-pounding, thrill a minute action as professional bull riding and barrel racing comes to the Lincoln County Fair in Merrill.

Produced by Rice Bull Riding Company from Princeton, MN, this event will bring the Midwest’s top bull riders competing for a season filled with up to a half a million dollars in cash and prizes from coast to coast. Professionally sanctioned with the Central Bull Riders Association that has over 200 bull riders representing 15 states. Rice Bull Riding Company is the largest of its kind in the Midwest and grows bigger every season with some of the best cowboys, bucking stock, entertainers, bull fighters and more. Rice Bull Riding Company events are family-focused but thrilling action for all ages. Stay after for the autograph session and meet the contestants and staff.

Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up, $6 for ages 6-11 and children five and under are free.