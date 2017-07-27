4-H and Library Building Bonanza set for Tuesday, Aug. 1

Join Kate Williams, a member of 4-H for over 15 years, as she presents a 4-H Building Bonanza program for children ages kindergarten through 6th grade. The program, which is in keeping with the summer library theme “Build a Better World,” explores the concept of transformation. For example: Bricks and mortar are transformed into a building.

Kate will be sharing some stories about building and inventing and then giving children in attendance the opportunity to build and invent. The first activity is a STEAM Activity (an activity that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math to spark critical thinking and creativity) titled “Build with the Three Little Pigs”. This will be followed by a game consisting of 90-Second Invention challenges.

In the course of the program, Kate will share her personal experience with the Lincoln County 4-H program which is free to all. 4-H supports families with children who work together to learn new skills, gain real-life experience, and develop their leadership potential while at the same time having fun and serving the local community.

The Youth Summer Library Program is winding down for the summer. But there is still time to attend this and other fabulous library programs.

Drop-in Lego Club concludes Monday, July 31, from 9:30 a.m.–noon. Join other brick lovers and create with Legos. Lego duplos are available for children 3 years and under. Keep reading and learning and earning prizes if you are registered for the reading club through the end of the day on Monday, July 31. Monday will be the last time you can spin the wheel and win.

Mark Mehlos and Kiva will be available to read to one last time Tuesday from 11 a.m.–noon. Pre-registration is appreciated.