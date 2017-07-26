Monroe bound over for trial; bond raised to $1 million cash

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Following nearly two hours of testimony and discussion during a preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, Branch 1 Judge Honorable Jay Tlusty found probable cause to bound 21-year old Tyler R. Monroe of Merrill; over for trial on several felony charges related to the death of his father, 55-year old Kevin Monroe. Of the seven charges, 1st Degree Intentional Homicide is the most severe and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Monroe had been previously held on $10,000 cash bond, related to Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges filed in February. Last week however, additional Felony charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Hiding a Corpse, Taking a Vehicle Without Consent and Felony Bail Jumping charges were added, upon Monroe being officially charged in connection with his father’s death on January 12, 2016.

Upon bounding Monroe over for trial, Tlusty heard arguments from the defense as well as the prosecutorial team of Assistant Attorney General Shelly Rusch and Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison; regarding the possibility of raising Monroe’s bond. The state successfully argued for $1 million cash bond, citing several factors including Monroe fleeing the scene upon his father’s body being discovered in January, as well as the many items found in his possession such as a sleeping bag, thermal and camouflage clothing, loaded firearms and several changes of clothes.

Monroe’s next court appearance will be a scheduling conference in October.

Be sure and check back with the Merrill Foto News later today for complete coverage of this morning’s hearing.