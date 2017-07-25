US 51 bridge maintenance, improvements scheduled in Lincoln County

Work to maintain and maximize the life of several bridges on US 51, in Lincoln County, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 31.

Zenith Tech, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $992,000 project. Work includes polymer overlays on eight bridges and erosion protection for piers on four bridges. Crews will also install a new concrete deck overlay to the southbound US 51 bridges over Kaphaem Road.

Work is scheduled for completion in July 2018. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Motorists can expect weekday lane closures in 2017. The work in 2018 includes weekday and weekend lane closures before Memorial Day.

State transportation funds will pay for 100 percent of the improvements.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s north central region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthcent

Visit the region’s 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.