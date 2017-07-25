PRMS Students of the Quarter

Grade 8 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Jordyn Henrich, Delainy Stockowitz, Jacob Butler, Nikolas Zastrow, Caleb DeJong, Ginessa Cole, Izayah King; second row, from left: Tavius Morris, Nicole Zoellner, Charleze Valliere, Lexi Slagoski, Faith Seliger, Reuben Kufahl, Hunter Slozes and Brianna Lemanski.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Prairie River Middle School celebrated the 4th Quarter Students of the Quarter at an end of year awards’ program. At PRMS, Students of the Quarter are recognized for their efforts in being a good citizen, including: Behavior, Integrity, Responsibility, and Discussion. The school is proud to acknowledge these students’ positive learning behaviors.

Grade 8 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Jordyn Henrich, Delainy Stockowitz, Jacob Butler, Nikolas Zastrow, Caleb DeJong, Ginessa Cole, Izayah King; second row, from left: Tavius Morris, Nicole Zoellner, Charleze Valliere, Lexi Slagoski, Faith Seliger, Reuben Kufahl, Hunter Slozes and Brianna Lemanski. Grade 7 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Lita Bialecki, Abby Schmidt, Anna Schlegel, Lydia McIntyre, Grace Koehler, Kierra Boyd, Laney Zuelsdorff, Madalia Burrows; second row, from left: Clarence Mikalauski, Caden Grenwalt, Tyler Krenz, Isaac Stevenson, Claire Schultz, Lauren Duginski, Caitlyn Geiss and Ashton Voermans. Grade 6 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Cassie Kasten, Nichole Hanson, Olivia Cordova, Mason Borchardt, Austin Mosher, Jaylen Anderson, Clint Waliczek; second row, from left: Ian Schuetze, Olivia Troyer, Carla Higgins, Jaycie Stockowitz, Brian Ball, Morgan Sefton and Jordan Kufahl.
<
>
Grade 7 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Lita Bialecki, Abby Schmidt, Anna Schlegel, Lydia McIntyre, Grace Koehler, Kierra Boyd, Laney Zuelsdorff, Madalia Burrows; second row, from left: Clarence Mikalauski, Caden Grenwalt, Tyler Krenz, Isaac Stevenson, Claire Schultz, Lauren Duginski, Caitlyn Geiss and Ashton Voermans.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Whitburns provide scholarship program to MAPS students worth $250,000

Comments comments

Bridges Virtual Academy recognized with Digital Content and Curriculum Achievement Award for 2016-17

Comments comments

Eagles award scholarships

Comments comments

College News

Comments comments