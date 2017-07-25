Prairie River Middle School celebrated the 4th Quarter Students of the Quarter at an end of year awards’ program. At PRMS, Students of the Quarter are recognized for their efforts in being a good citizen, including: Behavior, Integrity, Responsibility, and Discussion. The school is proud to acknowledge these students’ positive learning behaviors.

< > Grade 7 Students of the 4th Quarter are, front from left: Lita Bialecki, Abby Schmidt, Anna Schlegel, Lydia McIntyre, Grace Koehler, Kierra Boyd, Laney Zuelsdorff, Madalia Burrows; second row, from left: Clarence Mikalauski, Caden Grenwalt, Tyler Krenz, Isaac Stevenson, Claire Schultz, Lauren Duginski, Caitlyn Geiss and Ashton Voermans.