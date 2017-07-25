Live music event supports Merrill families touched by cancer

By Beth Anne Rekowski

The 5th annual Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship concert will be happening in just a few more weeks. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the MHS auditorium.

As always, there will be a fantastic line-up of performers, who along with all the incredible volunteers make this show possible each and every year. Everyone has mega huge hearts and talent and are so very invested in the concert and the cause! The evening will consist of over two hours of great, live music and a whole lot of heartwarming inspiration and fun!

All Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship concerts are held in memory of four-year old, Kyle, who died of Leukemia just five months after diagnosis, following intense chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant. Kyle spent his final month of life in a coma, on several life support systems, until his death. These concerts represent and honor Kyle and all cancer patients’ and families’ battles against the cancer beast. We also honor the four 2017 Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship recipients, all early summer MHS graduates. This year’s awards will bring the five year scholarship total to 22!

All proceeds from the concert, and from the first annual Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship community rummage sale, will be awarded in the form of a scholarship to each of the four recipients.

Advance concert tickets can be purchased at Lincoln Community Bank, Dave’s County Market, Piggly Wiggly and from Paul Rekowski at Church Mutual. Tickets will be sold when doors open on event day at 6:30 p.m. As always, donations above ticket prices would be accepted and appreciated, as the more money donated into this fund, the more money will be awarded to all the scholarship recipients. All donations can be made at Lincoln Community Bank, in the on-going Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship fund.

So, how about planning on spending a relaxing, enjoyable musical evening at the MHS Auditorium, on Aug. 12! It’s the place to be to enjoy some superb local talent and music, while supporting all of the scholarship recipients, their families – and all families who’ve faced cancer!

If you’d like to stay tuned for event updates and/or be included to receive current or future event information and invites, “Search” and “Like” the “Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship ~ Night of Music & Sounds” event page on Facebook!

Any questions or donations can be directed to Beth Anne Rekowski (Kyle’s Mom/Event Coordinator) at 715-921-2018.