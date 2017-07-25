Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 62-year-old Gleason man was seriously injured last Monday morning after a motorcycle deer crash in the Town of Harrison. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his cycle. He was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he remained hospitalized as of late last week.

A 52-year-old Gleason man was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant charge. Deputies went to the man’s home on a warrant for violating terms of his probation.

One person received minor injuries after a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Town of Russell. Deputies responded to 3rd Avenue after the incident was reported at 4:48 p.m. The injured driver refused medical transport, Town of Russell Firefighters assisted on the scene.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on warrant charges. Deputies located the man in a home in the Town of Merrill at 4 p.m. The man was wanted on a felony theft warrant in Lincoln County along with a traffic warrant through Marathon County and a contempt of court warrant through the Merrill Police Department.

A 44-year-old Merrill man was injured last Tuesday evening after an accidental shooting in the Town of Corning. The incident was reported at 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he was treated and released. A report was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney however, no charges are being recommended.

The Town of Corning Fire Department along with a deputy responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported on State Rd. 107 south of County Rd. Z in the Town of Corning at 2 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene for less than half an hour.

The workers who are in the process of restoring the historic Estonian Church in the Town of Schley have reported additional damage. This past Friday a volunteer worker reported paint being used to restore the church was thrown around inside of it along with a satanic star and other symbols being painted on the walls. Deputies continue to investigate the matter.

A 54-year-old Wausau man was arrested early Saturday morning on a warrant charge. The man was stopped on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. H for an equipment violation. A check showed he was wanted by the Wood County Sheriff for contempt of court.

A 47-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Saturday evening in the Town of Harrison on a warrant charge. The woman was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff on a felony theft charge and the Marathon County Sheriff on a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.

A 24-year-old Rhinelander woman was arrested Saturday evening on a battery charge. Deputies responded to a business in the Town of Bradley just after 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight. They learned the woman had struck the man several times in the face after a verbal confrontation.

A 40-year-old Wausau man was arrested early Sunday morning on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies went to a residence in the Town of Rock Falls after the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m.

A 69-year-old Minnesota man was injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in the Town of Merrill at the intersection County Rd. K and County Rd. C. The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he remains in serious condition. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, he was wearing a helmet.

The number of car deer crashes is on the increase with eight being reported this past week. An Antigo man struck a cow early Friday morning on State Rd. 64 just east of State Rd. 17 in the Town of Pine River. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the animal was killed, the occupants of the vehicle were not injured.