23rd Lincoln County Safety Day Camp for Kids to be held Aug. 1

Every minute of every day, children everywhere are injured, at times fatally, by not realizing the possible dangers that surround them. Through education, many of these accidents can be eliminated and children can lead safer lives.

It is because of the need for education that Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center, UW-Extension, Lincoln County Farm Bureau and Merrill Parks and Recreation are again offering Safety Day Camp for Kids, a free program for children ages 8-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“Safety Day Camp for Kids is designed to teach children the importance of safety in their homes, on the farm and in their neighborhoods,” explained program coordinator Heidi Duley, R.N. “This is an opportunity for children to learn valuable information that may one day save their lives.”

Safety Day Camp for Kids offers education and training by knowledgeable and highly skilled speakers who work in a wide range of fields. Participants have the chance to hear them, obtain educational materials and most importantly have direct content with the equipment and animals, all while being supervised and having their questions answered.

Safety Topics to be covered in this year’s camp for kids include: ATV Safety, Guns, Lawnmower, Oral Health, Risks of Drugs/Smoking, Large Animal Safety, Water Safety, Fire Safety and Electrical Safety.

Since the topics change each year, those that participated in the past will still benefit from coming to this event.

The 22nd Annual Safety Day Camp for Kids will be held at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m., and the program running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A snack will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own sack lunch. Indoor facilities are available in the event of inclement weather.

For questions or more information about Safety Day Camp for Kids, please contact Duley at 715-536-9861. Registration information can be obtained from the Lincoln County UW Extension office, call 715-536-0304 or online at http://lincoln.uwex.edu/2016/06/09/2016-lincoln-county-safety-day-camp-august-2nd/.