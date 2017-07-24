Sheriff: Secure property to avoid theft

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to secure their property as a rash of property thefts is being investigated.

In the last month multiple reports were received of thefts of pull-behind utility trailers, ATVs and fishing equipment.

The reports are scattered throughout the county including the Merrill, Tomahawk and Gleason areas. In most cases the property was placed in yards and visible from the roads or waterways and in all cases they were unsecured.

Throughout the year deputies take reports of items being stolen from rural properties. The most common denominator in each case is out buildings, garages and houses that are not locked. Further, high price items kept outside are left unsecured and in many cases with keys in the ignition.

Besides securing your property, installing camera systems, including game cameras, goes a long way in preventing and solving crimes.

If you have any information on the recent thefts in Lincoln County you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.