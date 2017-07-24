Post 46 eliminated from regionals

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Thursday night’s game against Rhinelander, it seemed to be an evenly matched game with no team scoring until the sixth inning. In the sixth inning Rhinelander exploded for nine runs on their way to a 10-3 victory over Post 46.

With Rhinelander taking a commanding nine-run lead in the sixth inning on the power of a solo home run and a grand slam, Merrill found themselves with their backs against the wall. Rhinelander scored another in the seventh inning to take a 10-0 lead. Post 46 was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring three runs. A single by Brian Timm got the offense started for Merrill and was followed up by two walks to load the bases. Another walk was good enough to score a run for Post 46 and a wild pitch to the next batter scored another. A line drive single by Ty Belfiori scored the third and final run for Merrill as they lost 10-3.

Ryan Golisch started on the mound for Merrill. Golisch went five and one third innings, striking out eight, walking two, and giving up seven runs on seven hits. Brett Seubert pitched the last one and two thirds innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

Merrill dominated by Antigo

In Friday afternoon’s game against Antigo, Post 46 got ten-run-ruled in five innings as they lost 18-1.

Antigo jumped out to an early four-run lead in the top of the first inning. Merrill was able to respond with their only run of the game in their half of the first. An error to start the inning left Ty Belfiori on second base with no one out. A ground out got Belfiori to third where another error scored him. The rest of the game was dominated by Antigo as they scored six runs in the second inning, four runs in the third, three more in the fourth and one more in the fifth inning to make it an 18-1 game.

Starting on the mound for Merrill was Zach Anderson. Anderson went two innings, striking out one, walking three and allowing 10 runs on 10 hits. Trey Seubert came in and threw three innings, walking two and giving up eight runs on nine hits. Merrill was only able to get one hit against Antigo and it came from Kole Meyer.