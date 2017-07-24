Merrill Police reports

July 21

7:49 a.m.- An officer located a male with an active arrest warrant. The officer tried approaching the male and the male fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, and the male was taken into custody. The male was taken to the jail for the warrant and was also charged with Resisting an Officer.

8:53 p.m.- Officers responded to an address in the 300 block of North Foster Street and arrested a male with an active arrest warrant.

July 22

4:49 p.m.- Officers responded to an apartment in the 700 block of East 2nd Street in reference to a burglary in progress. As a result, a male was arrested and taken to the jail for a Probation Violation and Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling.

July 23

7:28 p.m.- An officer was on routine patrol and observed a large cloud of smoke coming from Genesee Street. The officer investigated further and observed a male party standing near the street as he was yelling and expelling a fire extinguisher into the air while holding a beer. When the officer attempted to make contact with the individual, he fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect and he was detained after a short distance. The male was issued a citation for open intoxicants.