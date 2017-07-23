City Band to present: ‘April, May, June…in July’

On June 28, the Merrill City Band experienced some bad weather and the concert was rained out. Next Wednesday, July 26, guest director Michael Chula leads the group in a make up concert with the theme “April May March in June…in July.”
At each concert, the band tries to provide a variety of music, including marches, polkas, waltzes, rock and swing tunes, just to name a few. There is something for everyone, including our littlest listeners. Following the weekly kiddie parade through the park, the young marchers will get some goodies and a coupon for free ice cream at Briq’s, Culver’s, Cup N Cone or Dairy Queen. You can probably already smell the popcorn that HAVEN will be serving up! Audience members have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to the development of the Park.
The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Normal Park gazebo and the public is invited to attend the weekly free event. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and come on out to enjoy some great band music!

