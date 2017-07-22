129th Annual Lincoln County Fair returns next weekend

Wednesday morning, the 129th annual Lincoln County Fair returns to the Merrill Festival Grounds, with another 4-day schedule packed with events and activities for all ages. “We are excited to have two nights of professional bull riding and barrel racing at this year’s fair,” said Fair Association President Dale Christiansen.

Aside from the rodeo style events set for Thursday and Friday, a monster truck show is planned for Sunday evening, along with butter carving and pie eating contests, a horse show and a variety of music lined up for the Bull Falls Brewery Tent throughout the 4 day festival.

New to this year’s Fair will be various wristband specials for carnival brought this year by North Freedom, Wis. based Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways LLC.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning at 11 AM for a special price of $1.50 each. Otherwise wristbands can be purchased for $20 at the fair or for an advance price of $17; available at the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce, Lee’s Piggly Wiggly, Dave’s County Market and Park City Credit Union Merrill and Tomahawk locations. Wristbands are valid all four days from Noon-5 PM, and Saturday Noon-10 PM. Below is a list of key events at this year’s Lincoln County Fair.

Wednesday:

5 PM- 4-H Horse Show Grandstand

7 PM-11:30 PM-“Broken Arrow” Band- Local Country band @ Bull Falls Brewery Tent

Thursday:

9 AM Various 4-H judging including; Antiques, clothing reviews and animal judging to continue throughout the day.

7 PM-9 PM- Rice Company Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing-$10 admission

8 PM-11:30PM- Geoff Landon and “Branded”– Appleton based Country band Bull Falls Brewery Tent

Friday:

3:30 PM- Butter Carving Contest- Under Grandstand

4;30 PM-Pie Eating Contest

7PM-9PM-Rice Company Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing-$10 admission

8 PM-11:30PM- Geoff Landon and “Branded”- Appleton based Country band Bull Falls Brewery Tent

Saturday:

6 PM- Demolition Derby

7:30 PM- “Playlist”-Neenah based variety rock band

Sunday:

6 PM-All Star Monster Truck Show