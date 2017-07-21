Merrill Police reports

July 17

10:40 a.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation and was taken to the jail.

3:08 p.m.- An officer located a male on West Main Street who had an active arrest warrant. The male was arrested and taken to the jail.

3:30 p.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation and was taken to the jail.

July 18

4:43 p.m.- An officer met with a female party at the police department who came to turn herself in on active warrants. The female was transported to the jail and booked in on the warrants.

July 19

11:21 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress. The caller advised they could see two male parties attempting to gain entry into a residence. The caller stated the males then left in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. One of the males was the brother to the owner of the house and had permission to be there to pick up an item. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was cited for the violation.

July 20

6:34 a.m.- Officers responded to a criminal damage to property complaint. The caller was staying at a local hotel and came outside to find a brick had been thrown through their vehicle windshield. Investigation is ongoing.

9:10 p.m.- Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint. The caller stated they could hear yelling coming from an apartment. Contact was made at the apartment and one male party admitted to yelling over a personal matter, no physical altercation occurred. One of the male parties was found to have four warrants for his arrest. He was arrested. The other male was found to have an open bond and a bail jumping charge will be forwarded to the District Attorney.