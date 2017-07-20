Sunny and muggy today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/fyPdm_BqEzA/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/fyPdm_BqEzA" /> Posted by: Foto News , July 20, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts St. Vincent offers new Career Center Comments comments Charges filed in 18-month old Homicide Case Comments comments The Beetles are Back in Town… Comments comments Bierman Building provides new home for Enrichment Center, expo hall Comments comments