St. Vincent offers new Career Center

MAPS Technology Department donated two computers to the SVDP Career Center. Pictured are Keshia Mashak, MAPS, and Denis McCarthy, St. Vincent de Paul.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

St. Vincent de Paul adds a new dimension to the Outreach Services currently provided in Lincoln County. A “Career Center” has been set up in the Menard Center building, 503 S. Center Ave., to provide advice and support for those seeking gainful employment.

Access to a computer, computer skills, resume writing and job search techniques were all found to be limiting factors to many of those living in poverty that are looking for work.

The Career Center is an attempt to meet these needs. It is staffed by a qualified job mentor and will have three computers along with current employment information and resources. All referrals to the Center will be made through the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Office. Call 715-539-2666 for more information.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Sunny and muggy today

Charges filed in 18-month old Homicide Case

Comments comments

The Beetles are Back in Town…

Comments comments

Bierman Building provides new home for Enrichment Center, expo hall

Comments comments