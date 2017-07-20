St. Vincent offers new Career Center

St. Vincent de Paul adds a new dimension to the Outreach Services currently provided in Lincoln County. A “Career Center” has been set up in the Menard Center building, 503 S. Center Ave., to provide advice and support for those seeking gainful employment.

Access to a computer, computer skills, resume writing and job search techniques were all found to be limiting factors to many of those living in poverty that are looking for work.

The Career Center is an attempt to meet these needs. It is staffed by a qualified job mentor and will have three computers along with current employment information and resources. All referrals to the Center will be made through the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Office. Call 715-539-2666 for more information.