Richard W. ‘Rick’ King, Jr., age 59, of rural Merrill, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at his home of natural causes.

Rick was born April 8, 1958, in Merrill, son of Richard W. King, Sr., Merrill, and the late Delores ‘DeeDee’ (Savaske) King. Rick worked at SNE Enterprises, Mosinee, for 32 years, and also at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Merrill. He enjoyed deer hunting, 4 wheeling, growing Christmas trees on his property, and spending time at the family cabin in ‘Newwood’. Rick missed the companionship of his late dog ‘Max’.

Survivors include his father, Richard W. King, Sr., Merrill; two sons, Ryan King (Penny Callahan), Merrill, and Ben King, Portage; and other relatives and friends. Beside his mother, Rick is preceded in death by an infant brother, Matthew King.

Funeral services for Rick will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.