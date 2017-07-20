Post 46 get off to strong start in regionals

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In yesterday afternoon’s first regional game at Hodag Park in Rhinelander, Merrill Post 46 took down Northern Pines by a score of 17-3. Home runs by Brian Timm and Trey Seubert led the charge for the Merrill offense on their way to a blowout win.

Post 46 got on the board early and often scoring four runs in the top of the first. After walking the first two batters, Ryan Golisch came to the plate and reached on an error to load the bases for Brian Timm. Timm got his pitch and didn’t miss, hitting a grand slam to left field and giving Merrill the lead. Northern Pines scored one run in their half of the inning to inch closer, but after two more runs coming in both the second and third innings, Merrill took a commanding lead. A walk to Zach Anderson got the offense going in the second inning. Anderson stole second and was singled in by Mason Smith later in the inning. Smith also stole second base to get in scoring position for Nick Bowe who drove him in with a single to center field. In the third inning Timm singled to get things going and was followed by Trey Seubert who hit a blast over the left center field fence to take an 8-1 lead.

Merrill went on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings, however Northern Pines stayed out of the 10-run-rule by scoring two runs of their own. In the sixth inning, however, Post 46 scored five runs to close the door on Northern Pines, taking a 17-3 win in six innings.

Vinnie Galella threw all six innings for Merrill. Galella struck out seven batters, walked four, and gave up three runs on seven hits. The top hitters for Post 46 include Brian Timm (2H, 4RBI, 3R, HR), Trey Seubert (2H, 4RBI, 2R, HR) and Nick Bowe (2H, 2RBI, 1R).

With the win, Post 46 moves on in the regional tournament, playing again today at noon.