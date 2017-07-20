Portion of Hillside Drive to close July 25 Posted by: Foto News , July 20, 2017 Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that Hillside Drive between Airport Road and County Road JJ in the Town of Merrill will be closed Tuesday, July 25, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. due to culvert replacement. Comments comments Related Posts Our Savior’s welcomes new Pastor Comments comments St. Vincent offers new Career Center Comments comments Sunny and muggy today Charges filed in 18-month old Homicide Case Comments comments