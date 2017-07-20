Portion of Hillside Drive to close July 25

Posted by: ,
Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that Hillside Drive between Airport Road and County Road JJ in the Town of Merrill will be closed Tuesday, July 25, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. due to culvert replacement.

