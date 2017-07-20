Fotos from the past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr.

7-20-77

A group of residents in the Town of Birch are calling upon state officials to fence in Lincoln Hills School for Boys in Irma. The residents want the town of arrange the meeting with the state in order to discuss their concerns about the continued crime in the area caused by runaways from the school. Town Chair George Engel has asked several state officials to participate in a special town meeting which is scheduled for July 26. They include State Senator Clifford Krueger, Assemblywoman Sheehan Donoghue, representatives from Lincoln Hills, and Neil LeMay, Chairman of the Lincoln County Board. Meanwhile, the strike at Lincoln Hills is entering its third week.

It is Crazy Days this Wednesday in Merrill and the paper is filled with ads. Some of the planned activities include a parade by the court house for children, an art show on the court house lawn, and a beer garden and dance in the parking lot at Merrill Federal Savings and Loan. On the west side you will have the water fights on North Foster Street followed by a tug of war contest, the city band will play at the cenotaph. A BBQ chicken dinner will be served by Lloyd Buck and his crew.

Some of the advertisers this week have these specials for Crazy Days: Thelma’s has summer tops and shorts all half off and women’s pant suits drastically marked down. At Merrill House of Music you will find all 8 tracks and albums discounted by $1.50 and a Magnavox stereo component system is only $179. Livingston’s has clothing from 1/3 to ½ off throughout the store. At Bob and Barb’s Club 64 you can get a T-bone steak dinner with a glass of wine for only $3.95. At Marge’s Style Shop you will find purses, jewelry and summer sleepwear all half off and while you shop the kids can enjoy ice cream cones for just a nickel. At Golde’s Added Dimensions, located inside of the Lincoln House, you will find 20 to 50% off all summer merchandise, most of it new. The Pamida Store has everything you need for your kitchen including chairs for $5 apiece, waffle irons for $25, a coffee pot for $14, and an automatic can opener for only $6. At Drew’s Supermarket turkey legs are .18 a pound, a two pound box of fried chicken is $1.69, ground chuck is .89, and check out their wieners at only .99 a pack. Gene’s Shoe Shop at 813 E. 1st St. has extra great savings, but you have to stop in to see them; the Guy’s Shop has regular stock jeans ½ off, swim suits ½ off, and boys’ sweaters starting at $2.99. The Kozy Korner has a baked ham dinner on special, only $1.65 which includes your choice of beverage. At Dave’s Country Kitchen the special of the day is all you can eat chicken, only $1.95. Chip’s Hamburgers has a ‘50s theme going with all burgers and shakes just .29 apiece. At the West Side TV and Radio Shack you will find a three channel CB radio for only $22 and 8 track players for only $15. Mel’s Big Dollar will be open until midnight through Saturday where they have family steak for $1.49, round roast for $1.09, packs of bacon for only .69, and fresh ground beef for only .59 a pound while supplies last.

7-21-87

The Reindl Printing Company is moving and expanding on Merrill’s east side. Richard and Lynn Reindl are pictured on page two scooping up the first shovel of dirt with general contractor Gary Immel, and Jack Somerville, the architect for the project. Reindl reports 33 contractors bid on the $1.2 million facility. They hope to have occupancy by January of next year.

Stop! Thief! Could those words soon be shouted by our local library staff? The board of directors of T. B. Scott Library have voted to install a security system in the library to stop the loss of books. The library estimates it lost $10,000 worth of books in the last 10 years by thieves who just walk out with them. Recently the adult services department put out 30 new soft cover books and within a week they could only account for four of them. Interestingly enough the most common pilfered book is mysteries. The library also had to move the most popular magazines under the desk for check out to be read in the facility as most were walking out the door.

State Representative Tom Ourada is concerned about staffing at Lincoln Hills School in Irma and thanks to an amendment he has added to this year’s state budget a study will now take place regarding staffing. Ourada stated his constituents have contacted him and all indicated the facility is understaffed and overcrowded. The Department of Health and Social Services must report back with its findings by Oct. 1.

A severe summer storm tore through Merrill on Monday and left a trail of destruction. As the storm entered from the west, trees in Council Grounds were the first to get knocked over. Trees were then knocked down on Cottage Street and down Grand Avenue. When the storm reached the fairgrounds it intensified and tore off the siding on the south side of the grandstand, exposing wires. Trees throughout Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery were uprooted and one even came crashing through the window of Ursuala Mueller’s mobile home on Ruby Street.

7-23-97

River Valley State Bank is celebrating yet another milestone as they open up another branch in Tomahawk. Construction was slow on the massive pine and stone structure on North Fourth Street due to other commitments the bank had in the area. But now the ribbon is officially cut, and the bank is open for business. Todd Nicklaus, President of River Valley, explains the new bank will also feature more banking options via the internet as they work to make all services accessible 24 hours a day through the new medium. Ron Nichlaus started RVSB in Rothschild in 1967 after selling the family farm. At the time Ron, who is still active in the business, felt connecting with farmers who were often misunderstood by banks would be the key to the new bank’s success. (Judging by a recent tractor event at the fairgrounds I don’t think Ron ever really left the farm)

Looking for work? It shouldn’t be hard to find something around town according to the local employment page. Klug’s Country Gold is seeking part time help, Kemp’s Dairy needs full time help, SEMCO has openings for office, accounting, and purchasing departments. Trantow’s Do It Center needs a full time delivery person, Riverside Athletic Club would like an aerobics instructor, McDonald’s is hiring all shifts both full and part time at either their Merrill or Tomahawk locations. Northwoods Evergreen is looking for wreath makers and ropers, the Merrill Community Development Corp is looking for a secretary/bookkeeper, Fox Point as always is looking for sewing machine operators, a station attendant is needed full time for nights and weekends at the 51 Truck Stop, Weinbrenner is looking for machine operators, Arnott Freightway is hiring drivers, Pine Crest needs an executive housekeeper, the Marshfield Clinic needs a full time records clerk, Park City Credit Union is seeking a full time teller where you can submit your resume directly to William C. Johnston, President. And Dieter Nickel, secretary of the police and fire commission, is advertising for a firefighter-EMT.

In brief: The fair was once again successful with an estimated 45,000 visitors over four days. The barn at the Steve and Karen Severt farm on State Rd. 17 in the Town of Merrill was destroyed by lightening last Wednesday. The family was taking stock to the fair when the fire started. The barn was made of wood saved from the old third ward school. Farmers in the Town of Pine River did not do much better during the storm as Jim Peterson of Cain Creek Road lost half his cow barn, the machine shed, and silo. He is also looking for his hog shed which completely disappeared. It is believed a tornado caused all the damage.