Come help Fill the Gazebo

Fill the Gazebo is a huge community-wide food drive, huge enough for the donations to fill the Gazebo at Normal Park in just three hours. Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon you are invited to come to Normal Park and donate nonperishable food and personal care items to benefit Merrill’s food pantries and Food for Kids.

In 2016, 31 organizations and 56 individuals took part in Fill the Gazebo. Over three tons of goods were collected, along with nearly $4,000 in monetary contributions. The Gazebo was not quite filled last year so the hopes are to increase those numbers and completely fill the Gazebo in 2017.

To participate in 2017, come to Normal Park between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 5. Bring non perishable food and personal care items to help fill the Gazebo. Monetary gifts are welcome, checks payable to Merrill Food Pantry. Gifts for the Food for Kids program are best given in form of gift card to a grocery store, Walmart or Sam’s Club.